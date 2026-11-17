The Fadnavis government has tightened the safety regime governing elevators, escalators and travelators throughout Maharashtra. Residential societies must now meet tougher standards for regular inspection and servicing. In addition, no child younger than 12 can ride a lift or escalator on their own — parental accompaniment has been made compulsory.

The Fadnavis government has tightened the safety regime governing elevators, escalators and travelators throughout Maharashtra. Residential societies must now meet tougher standards for regular inspection and servicing. In addition, no child younger than 12 can ride a lift or escalator on their own — parental accompaniment has been made compulsory.

Effective from November 1, 2026, the Maharashtra Lift, Escalator and Moving Walkway Rules, 2026 were cleared by the Devendra Fadnavis-led administration and apply to every part of the state, including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Under the revised setup, housing societies and building managements will be held far more accountable for the safety of such equipment.

What are the new rules?

A major clause in the fresh guidelines stops children under 12 from using lifts and escalators unless a parent is with them. The state brought in this step after growing worries over lift-related mishaps.

As per the revised norms, kids in this age bracket are not permitted to use these facilities alone. The aim is to make residential complexes across Maharashtra safer.

The guidelines further bar anyone under 18 from working as a lift operator. This adds one more age-based safety condition for running lifts in buildings.

Mandates monthly inspection

Regular checking and servicing of lifts, escalators and moving walkways has now been made compulsory under the new norms. Building managements will have to keep inspection records and ensure that safety audits are done on time.

As per the rules, lifts and escalators must be inspected for safety at least once a month. A security audit must also be conducted at least once a year, and its report has to be submitted to the Electrical Inspector.

It is now mandatory to fit CCTV cameras inside every lift. Building managements will also have to hire authorised contractors for lift maintenance.

If any lift or escalator is found unsafe, officials can ask the management to carry out repairs and make the required changes. Buildings will also need approval from the Electrical Inspector before setting up a new lift.

Societies to be accountable for lift accidents

Housing societies and building managements will now carry greater accountability for ensuring that lifts and other moving facilities remain safe for residents.

They will have to maintain inspection reports, arrange timely servicing and ensure that safety audits are conducted as prescribed. The framework also provides for compensation to victims of lift-related accidents.

In case of a lift accident, authorities must be alerted within 24 hours. The move is aimed at making sure incidents are reported on time so that necessary steps can be taken.

Residential societies have time until October 28, 2027, to complete the arrangements and facilities mandated under the new rules.