Maharashtra tightens COVID-19 curbs, imposes fresh restrictions - Check New Guidelines

Amid surging COVID-19 and Omicron cases in Maharashtra and after 68 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) employees tested positive at their Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) office, BMC officials have decided to tighten coronavirus restrictions in the city to curb the spread of the virus.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government announced new restrictions in the state that includes the night curfew between 5 am to 11 pm with no more than five people together at once. However, this does not apply to essential services. Notably, new rules will be effective from January 10 across the state.

Here is a list of news guidelines imposed by the Maharashtra government:

- Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am

- Weddings and funerals only allowed with 50 people

- Religious, social and political events to only have a maximum of 50 people

- All public places like grounds, gardens, tourist places to remain shut

- Amusement parks, museums and zoos to be shut

- Swimming pools, spas, beauty salons and gyms to remain shut

- Haircutting salons will be allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity between 10 am - 7 pm

- Schools, colleges and all coaching centres to remain shut till February 15

- Private offices to run at 50 per cent capacity

- Visitors not allowed at government officer without permission

- Five or more people not allowed in public places from 5 am to 11 pm

- No local sports are allowed

- Shopping malls, Restaurant-hotels and theatres to run at 50 per cent capacity.

International and Domestic travellers will have to provide RT-PCR negative report within 72 hours or a double vaccination certificate

Public transport like buses and local trains will only be permitted to people who are fully vaccinated.