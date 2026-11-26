Traffic policeman Dattatray Bhosale dragged on bonnet of Thar SUV for 50 feet in Maharashtra Baramati while clicking photo of illegal fancy number plate. Driver on run, police case filed.

A traffic policeman on duty was hit by a Thar SUV and dragged on its bonnet for several feet in Maharashtra's Baramati. The policeman was injured in his hand and leg.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, shows policeman Dattatray Bhosale on patrol when he and other policemen stopped a black Thar SUV to click a photo of its illegal fancy number plate.

Policeman was clicking photo for e-challan

Police needed to do that as evidence in order to issue a fine. CCTV footage shows Bhosale standing in front of Thar to click a photo and generate an e-challan.

Suddenly, Thar driver accelerated and dragged him on bonnet for some 50 feet.

He lost grip and fell on road, narrowly missing tyres of large vehicle that has come to be synonymous with road rage in hands of irresponsible drivers.

Driver on run, police case filed

A police case has been filed and teams are looking for driver who is on run.

The incident has once again raised questions over road rage involving Thar SUVs and safety of traffic policemen on duty. In recent months, several videos of Thar drivers indulging in rash driving, stunts and assaults on police personnel have gone viral on social media, sparking public anger.

In Baramati case, CCTV footage has become crucial evidence for police to identify vehicle and its owner. Police are checking registration details of black Thar and scanning CCTV cameras on nearby routes to trace escape route of driver.

Bhosale was rushed for medical treatment after incident. He sustained injuries to his hand and leg but is said to be out of danger. His colleagues said he was performing routine duty of checking vehicles with illegal fancy number plates, a common violation in region.

Fancy number plate drive underway

Police in Maharashtra have been running a drive against fancy number plates, tinted glasses and modified vehicles. Under Motor Vehicles Act, fancy number plates are illegal as they make it difficult to identify vehicles in case of accidents or crimes.

Officers say many drivers argue or try to flee when stopped for such violations. In this case, driver allegedly chose to accelerate despite policeman standing directly in front of vehicle.

Police have appealed to public to share any information about driver or vehicle. Further investigation is underway, and officials said strict action will be taken against accused once he is arrested.