Maharashtra: Thane Crime Branch seizes fake cash worth 8 crore in bundles of Rs 2000 notes

A massive amount of fake India currency notes of Rs 2000 have been seized in Palghar in Maharashtra's Thane. The total value of the fake currency notes discovered is Rs 8 crore. The counterfeit notes of Rs. 2000 worth Rs. 8 crore have been confiscated by Unit 5 of the Thane Crime Branch. Two suspects, residents pf Palghar, in the fake cash case have been detained by Crime Branch.

Other suspects are being looked for and the investigation is ongoing. According to TOI, the investigators caught the suspects near the Gaimukh area after receiving a tip. 400 bundles of counterfeit Rs 2000 notes were taken from their possession by the police. At the police station in Kasarwadavali, a case has been reported.

"Unit 5 of Thane Crime Branch seized fake Indian currency notes in Rs 2000 denomination with face value of Rs 8 Cr. Two people, both of them residents of Palghar, arrested. Search for other accused underway, probe initiated," as per the news agency. More information is awaited.

