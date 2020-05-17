Maharashtra: Tata Group to build specialised COVID-19 hospitals at Sangli, Buldhana

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues spreading like wildfire across India, the Tata Group is constructing a specialized hospital in Maharashtra specifically for COVID-19 treatment. For this purpose, the Tata Trust is renovating the buildings of two government hospitals in Sangli and Buldhana in the state and is developing the COVID-19 treatment center there.

According to a statement recently issued by Tata Trusts, the company has decided that several pieces of emergency equipment need to be deployed immediately to meet the standard and urgent need in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which arguably the modern world's worst health crisis.

The new coronavirus treatment centers being constructed by the Tata Group in Maharashtra will feature a 50-bed-hospital in the Sangli district, while the medical center at the Buldhana district will have 106 beds.

According to Tata Trust, every hospital will have emergency patients, small operating theatres, general pathology, radiology, dialysis facilities, blood storage facilities, and telemedicine units. To modernize these hospitals, the company is using its experience in building cancer treatment facilities.

Service providers have also been added for this purpose. The hospitals are being constructed on behalf of Tata Projects Limited and are being designed by Adipis Consultants Pvt. Ltd. All the tools are being taken from leading manufacturers.

The Tata Trusts is the third initiative to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The company has already started providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to state governments for various hospitals under their territories. These include masks, surgical masks, gloves, and goggles. To date, Tata Trusts has provided security equipment to around 26 states and union territories.

The company has also launched a special awareness campaign across the country to ensure that the health measures outlined by the central government to check the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas are being followed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 30,000 positive cases of infection, and more than 1,100 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 18,500-mark and the death toll is nearing the 700-mark as well.