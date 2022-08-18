Search icon
High alert across Maharashtra after suspected terror boat with dismantled weapons found in Raigad

Security was beefed up in Maharashtra's Raigad district after a suspicious boat with weapons was found near Hareshwar Beach off Maharashtra coast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

A security alert was sounded across Maharashtra after a suspicious boat with weapons was found near Harihareshwar Beach in Raigad district. Officials said that AK-47 rifles and other weapons were found in the boat. 

Raigad Police said the boat belonged to Oman security and that a preliminary investigation has begun. Officials are speaking to locals and fishermen to know more about the abandoned boat. A team of Maharashtra ATS has also been rushed to the spot.

Locals spotted the unattended boat near the beach after which they alerted the police.  

"As per primary info, some boats containing weapons & documents found in Harihareshwar & Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad. Local Police is probing, I've demanded CM-Dy CM to urgently appoint special team of ATS or State Agency," said Aditi Tatkare, Shrivardhan (Raigad) MLA.

