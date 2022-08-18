High alert across Maharashtra after suspected terror boat with dismantled weapons found in Raigad

Boat with weapons found off Maharashtra coast

A security alert was sounded across Maharashtra after a suspicious boat with weapons was found near Harihareshwar Beach in Raigad district. Officials said that AK-47 rifles and other weapons were found in the boat.

Raigad Police said the boat belonged to Oman security and that a preliminary investigation has begun. Officials are speaking to locals and fishermen to know more about the abandoned boat. A team of Maharashtra ATS has also been rushed to the spot.

Locals spotted the unattended boat near the beach after which they alerted the police.

An unidentified boat found at Harihareshwar Beach and a lifeboat found at Bharadkhol in Raigad district. Nobody is present on either of them. Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed of the same. Police Department is taking the necessary action: Local Police pic.twitter.com/gaDoFWPPvL — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

"As per primary info, some boats containing weapons & documents found in Harihareshwar & Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad. Local Police is probing, I've demanded CM-Dy CM to urgently appoint special team of ATS or State Agency," said Aditi Tatkare, Shrivardhan (Raigad) MLA.