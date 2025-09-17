Maharashtra strike: Medical services across state to be affected on THIS date, check details

The strike comes in the wake of the Maharashtra government's decision to allow homeopaths with CCMP (Certificate Course in Modern Medicine and Surgery) qualification to register with the state medical council. Read on for more details on this.

Maharashtra is set to see a major disruption in medical services on Thursday (September 18) as doctors have announced a statewide protest. The strike comes in the wake of the Maharashtra government's decision to allow homeopaths with CCMP (Certificate Course in Modern Medicine and Surgery) qualification to register with the state medical council. The Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Maharashtra arm is leading the protest, which has also been joined by the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) Mumbai and other medical bodies in the state.

What do protesting doctors say on the strike?

The doctors' protest will reportedly begin at 8 am on Thursday and last 24 hours. It marks a second major strike call in just two months: The previous call was cancelled after assurances from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government. But healthcare providers now say their concerns have been ignored. Protesting doctors have said the government's move "threatens patient safety," adding it is important to oppose "dilution" of modern medical practice. "This drastic but necessary step underscores our united opposition to the dilution of modern scientific medicine, a move that threatens patient safety, violates the statutory framework of the NMC and MMC, and disregards the pending judgment of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court," the AMC Mumbai wrote in a letter backing the protest.

Which medical services will likely be hit?

AMC Mumbai further said in its letter: "By standing together with IMA Maharashtra, we send a clear and powerful message to the government: Revoke the regressive decision immediately and uphold the integrity of modern medical practice." Residents across Maharashtra may face issues in accessing outpatient (OPD) services, elective procedures, and routine consultations on Thursday. However, emergency services are expected to continue functioning as usual.