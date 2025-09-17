Maharashtra strike: Medical services across state to be affected on THIS date, check details

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025
Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines
Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri
World’s First AI Platform for Real-Time Disease Monitoring and Treatment Launches in India — Powered by OFC and Gadgeon
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'
Nighttime anxiety and how it impacts sleep quality
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Poised to Break Out Toward $10 in 2026, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Expected to Deliver Bigger Gains Faster
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif own Rs 17-crore Mumbai home, Rs 7-crore London mansion, Rs 200-crore brand; their combined net worth is whopping Rs...
Want strong immunity? PM Modi says drumstick paratha is the secret, here’s the recipe
From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood
INDIA
The strike comes in the wake of the Maharashtra government's decision to allow homeopaths with CCMP (Certificate Course in Modern Medicine and Surgery) qualification to register with the state medical council. Read on for more details on this.
Maharashtra is set to see a major disruption in medical services on Thursday (September 18) as doctors have announced a statewide protest. The strike comes in the wake of the Maharashtra government's decision to allow homeopaths with CCMP (Certificate Course in Modern Medicine and Surgery) qualification to register with the state medical council. The Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Maharashtra arm is leading the protest, which has also been joined by the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) Mumbai and other medical bodies in the state.
The doctors' protest will reportedly begin at 8 am on Thursday and last 24 hours. It marks a second major strike call in just two months: The previous call was cancelled after assurances from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government. But healthcare providers now say their concerns have been ignored. Protesting doctors have said the government's move "threatens patient safety," adding it is important to oppose "dilution" of modern medical practice. "This drastic but necessary step underscores our united opposition to the dilution of modern scientific medicine, a move that threatens patient safety, violates the statutory framework of the NMC and MMC, and disregards the pending judgment of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court," the AMC Mumbai wrote in a letter backing the protest.
AMC Mumbai further said in its letter: "By standing together with IMA Maharashtra, we send a clear and powerful message to the government: Revoke the regressive decision immediately and uphold the integrity of modern medical practice." Residents across Maharashtra may face issues in accessing outpatient (OPD) services, elective procedures, and routine consultations on Thursday. However, emergency services are expected to continue functioning as usual.