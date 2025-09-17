Maharashtra strike: Medical services across state to be affected on THIS date, check details

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

World’s First AI Platform for Real-Time Disease Monitoring and Treatment Launches in India — Powered by OFC and Gadgeon

Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'

Nighttime anxiety and how it impacts sleep quality

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Poised to Break Out Toward $10 in 2026, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Expected to Deliver Bigger Gains Faster

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif own Rs 17-crore Mumbai home, Rs 7-crore London mansion, Rs 200-crore brand; their combined net worth is whopping Rs...

Want strong immunity? PM Modi says drumstick paratha is the secret, here’s the recipe

From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide

Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra strike: Medical services across state to be affected on THIS date, check details

The strike comes in the wake of the Maharashtra government's decision to allow homeopaths with CCMP (Certificate Course in Modern Medicine and Surgery) qualification to register with the state medical council. Read on for more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

Maharashtra strike: Medical services across state to be affected on THIS date, check details
The doctors' protest will reportedly begin at 8 am on Thursday.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Maharashtra is set to see a major disruption in medical services on Thursday (September 18) as doctors have announced a statewide protest. The strike comes in the wake of the Maharashtra government's decision to allow homeopaths with CCMP (Certificate Course in Modern Medicine and Surgery) qualification to register with the state medical council. The Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Maharashtra arm is leading the protest, which has also been joined by the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) Mumbai and other medical bodies in the state.

What do protesting doctors say on the strike?

The doctors' protest will reportedly begin at 8 am on Thursday and last 24 hours. It marks a second major strike call in just two months: The previous call was cancelled after assurances from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government. But healthcare providers now say their concerns have been ignored. Protesting doctors have said the government's move "threatens patient safety," adding it is important to oppose "dilution" of modern medical practice. "This drastic but necessary step underscores our united opposition to the dilution of modern scientific medicine, a move that threatens patient safety, violates the statutory framework of the NMC and MMC, and disregards the pending judgment of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court," the AMC Mumbai wrote in a letter backing the protest.

Which medical services will likely be hit?

AMC Mumbai further said in its letter: "By standing together with IMA Maharashtra, we send a clear and powerful message to the government: Revoke the regressive decision immediately and uphold the integrity of modern medical practice." Residents across Maharashtra may face issues in accessing outpatient (OPD) services, elective procedures, and routine consultations on Thursday. However, emergency services are expected to continue functioning as usual.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,50,000 company, gets whopping salary of Rs...
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,5
Riddhima Kapoor birthday: How Ranbir Kapoor's sister keeps her skin glowing with simple, no-fuss routine
Riddhima Kapoor birthday: How Ranbir Kapoor's sister keeps her skin glowing
Can Israel disarm Hamas, wipe out its infrastructure?
Can Israel disarm Hamas, wipe out its infrastructure?
Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur sent to 2-day judicial custody
Not Salman Khan, but these two actors were original choices for Chulbul Pandey; Dabangg wasn't meant to be comedy actioner, it all happened when..
Not Salman Khan, but these two actors were original choices for Chulbul Pandey
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE