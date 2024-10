INDIA

Maharashtra: Stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus leaves 9 injured

Nine people were injured in a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra train terminus due to a sudden rush of passengers.

Stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus

Nine people were injured in a stampede at the Bandra train terminus in Mumbai due to a sudden rush of passengers. The incident occurred as a large crowd gathered at the station, leading to a chaotic situation that resulted in people being pushed and trampled.