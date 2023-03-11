Maharashtra soldier arrested for allegedly murdering Army colleague in Samba

Jammu: It isn't clear as of now what triggered the murder. (Representational)

Jammu: An Army soldier was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his comrade inside a barack in Samba. The body of Sepoy Pawar Prathamsh was found inside the barack with a bullet injury. The incident took place on May 20. He was a resident of Maharashtra.

The incident prompted a probe. Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh led the probe after a murder case was registered at the Samba police stations.

The police arrested Sepoy Vaidya Khushreang, also a resident of Maharashtra. They also seized the murder weapon -- an AK 47 assault rifle.

The inquest probe was closed based on the evidence received and the registration of murder, the police said.

It isn't clear as of now what triggered the murder.

With inputs from PTI