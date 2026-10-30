Maharashtra SIR: Fadnavis urges voters to check names as deadline for claims extended

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged voters to verify their details in the draft electoral roll after the Election Commission extended the deadline for claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision process.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked citizens to check their names and other details in the draft electoral roll prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

His appeal came a day after the Election Commission revised the schedule for the electoral roll revision in Maharashtra and several other states and a Union Territory. Fadnavis said the extension gives voters additional time to check whether their details are correctly recorded and submit applications wherever changes are needed.

"Urging all citizens to carefully verify their names and details in the draft electoral roll," the chief minister said in a social media post. "Ensure that applications for new registrations, corrections to existing entries or objections, wherever applicable, are submitted no later than 13 November 2026."

Claims and objections deadline extended

The Election Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections in Maharashtra from October 26 to November 13. The process of examining and disposing of the claims and objections will continue until November 25. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 30.

Fadnavis said the revised deadline gives voters another opportunity to ensure their names are included and their details are accurate. He also urged citizens to use the additional time to protect their right to vote and help keep the electoral rolls "accurate, complete and up to date".

Final Maharashtra electoral roll on November 30

Under the revised schedule, Maharashtra's final electoral roll will be released on November 30. Voters can use the claims and objections window to seek corrections to existing entries, apply for new registration or raise objections wherever required.

The Election Commission revised the schedule following requests from the respective Chief Electoral Officers of the states and Union Territory concerned.

SIR schedule changed in other states

The Election Commission has also extended the SIR timeline in Haryana, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. For Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Nagaland and Telangana, the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on November 30.

Delhi will have a later deadline, with its final electoral roll scheduled for publication on December 22.