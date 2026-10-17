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Maharashtra Shocker: YCM hospital doctor suspended for drinking inside post-mortem room; probe underway

Doctor at YCM Hospital, Pimpri-Chinchwad suspended after video of alleged liquor party inside mortuary goes viral, PCMC orders inquiry.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Maharashtra Shocker: YCM hospital doctor suspended for drinking inside post-mortem room; probe underway
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A doctor at Maharashtra's civic-run YCM Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad has been suspended after a video allegedly showing a liquor party inside the mortuary went viral, triggering public outrage. The action was taken by PCMC after the clip showed food and a liquor bottle inside the post-mortem room.

Video goes viral after citizen spots incident

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the post-mortem room of YCM Hospital, involving Dr Vaibhav Avinash Mhaske. Civic officials reported that a citizen, who was waiting outside to collect a death certificate, peered into the post-mortem room and allegedly discovered the doctor in an intoxicated state.

He recorded a viral video showing a table with food and a liquor bottle in an autopsy room, raising serious concerns about medical ethics and respect for the deceased. The footage sparked public outrage and demands for accountability.

Civic body orders suspension and inquiry

Additional Commissioner Kuldeep Jangam has issued notices to Dr Mhaske and relevant staff for written explanations due by evening. In light of the serious allegations, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has ordered Dr Mhaske's immediate suspension.

Also read: Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Krunal Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India captain; check full squad list here

The civic administration has stated that the alleged act breaches the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules and constitutes a serious duty violation, particularly in the mortuary context. A departmental inquiry is underway, with a chargesheet anticipated within 15 days. Dr Mhaske is suspended and restricted from leaving Pimpri headquarters without permission and from pursuing other employment or business activities.

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