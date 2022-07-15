Maharashtra shocker: Man rapes, strangles 10-year-old daughter to death in Bhiwandi

File photo

A shocking and chilling incident emerged from Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town, where a man was arrested by the police for raping and killing his own daughter, who was 10 years old. The girl was reportedly strangled to death by her father.

The police said on Friday that the incident was reported from Maharashtra’s Thane district and the accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned regarding the incident.

The police have arrested the 34-year-old accused for the crime that took place on Thursday, senior inspector C R Kakade of Bhiwandi town police station said, as per PTI reports.

According to the report filed by the authorities, the accused allegedly raped the child and later strangled her to death with a piece of cloth.

The victim's body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem and a case under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, and the official said, as per PTI reports.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned regarding the gruesome crime. More details on this incident will follow.

(With PTI inputs)

