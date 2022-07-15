Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maharashtra shocker: Man rapes, strangles 10-year-old daughter to death in Bhiwandi

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for raping and killing his own daughter in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

Maharashtra shocker: Man rapes, strangles 10-year-old daughter to death in Bhiwandi
File photo

A shocking and chilling incident emerged from Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town, where a man was arrested by the police for raping and killing his own daughter, who was 10 years old. The girl was reportedly strangled to death by her father.

The police said on Friday that the incident was reported from Maharashtra’s Thane district and the accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned regarding the incident.

The police have arrested the 34-year-old accused for the crime that took place on Thursday, senior inspector C R Kakade of Bhiwandi town police station said, as per PTI reports.

According to the report filed by the authorities, the accused allegedly raped the child and later strangled her to death with a piece of cloth.

The victim's body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem and a case under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, and the official said, as per PTI reports.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned regarding the gruesome crime. More details on this incident will follow.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Agnipath scheme: Decoding the new military recruitment plan for Indian Navy

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card released at upsc.gov.in, exam on August 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.