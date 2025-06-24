According to reports, he allegedly beat his daughter repeatedly with a stick. Sadhna suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Ushakal Hospital in Sangli.

A 17-year-old girl, who once scored 92.60% in her Class 10 board exams, tragically lost her life after being beaten by her father for getting poor marks in a mock test. The victim, Sadhna Bhonsle, was a resident of Sangli and a Class 12 student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a highly competitive pre-medical entrance exam in India. While practicing for the test, she scored low marks in a mock exam. This upset her father, Dhondiram Bhonsle, who worked as a school teacher.

According to reports, he allegedly beat his daughter repeatedly with a stick. Sadhna suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Ushakal Hospital in Sangli. She died before receiving any medical treatment.

Her mother later approached the police and filed a complaint on June 22. She informed them that her husband had assaulted their daughter because of her low marks, which led to her death.

Police have arrested Dhondiram Bhonsle, who has reportedly confessed to the crime. He is currently in police custody until June 24.

“The girl’s mother filed a complaint stating that the father had beaten the girl, leading to her death in the hospital. The father has been arrested and is in police custody. The case is under investigation,” said a police official.