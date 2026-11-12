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Maharashtra Shocker: 20-year-old woman molested on local train, pushed onto tracks, loses arm

20-year-old woman loses left arm after being molested and pushed onto tracks at Naigaon railway station in Maharashtra. Accused arrested after CCTV probe.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2026, 04:29 PM IST

Maharashtra Shocker: 20-year-old woman molested on local train, pushed onto tracks, loses arm
Naigaon railway station incident
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In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman lost her left arm after she was allegedly molested and pushed onto the tracks during a local train journey at Maharashtra's Naigaon railway station on November 4.

The incident occurred when the woman was returning home to Naigaon East from Borivali last week after visiting her sister in Goregaon.

According to police, an unidentified passenger tried to molest the woman around 7.15 pm, following which she confronted him and demanded an explanation after getting off at Naigaon railway station. A heated argument followed, during which she threw her slipper at the man, who retaliated by hurling his slipper at her before shoving her forcefully towards the tracks.

She fell through the gap between two railway coaches just as the local train began moving, leaving her unable to climb back onto the platform.

Her left arm was run over by the train and severed near the elbow, police said, adding that she was undergoing treatment at a hospital. The woman also sustained head injuries and required 16 stitches.

Police examined CCTV footage from multiple locations to identify the accused and arrested him on November 9, Senior Police Inspector Ganpat Tumbada said

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