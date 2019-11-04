Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Ramdas Kadam meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The agenda of the meeting is said to be government formation in the state and to ask the governor to invite the single largest party to form a government.

As the political deadlock in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. State Cabinet Minister for Environment, Ramdas Kadam, also accompanied him.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders Ramdas Kadam and Sanjay Raut met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. pic.twitter.com/p0T2XFZgL8 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

The agenda of the meeting is said to be government formation in the state and to ask the governor to invite the single largest party to form a government.

"Shiv Sena is not responsible for the delay in formation of government in Maharashtra. We don't want to be an obstacle in the formation", he said after meeting the governor.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party in the recently held Maharashtra Assembly Elections, bagging 105 seats. Shiv Sena came second with 56 seats.

According to sources, Shiv Sena wants BJP to prove the majority, and if it fails, then Shiv Sena can stake claim to form the government as party leader Raut on Sunday claimed that they have the support of 170 MLAs and the figure could even rise further.

The last date to form the government is November 9.

Shiv Sena had earlier warned its ally BJP that if the party is determined, it is capable of forming the government. "There is no leader who can match Sharad Pawar's stature in Maharashtra, therefore, nothing wrong in having talks with them," Raut had said.

The talks between BJP and Shiv Sena have hit a roadblock as the latter is adamant on Chief Minister's post for two and half years, claiming that it was agreed upon between the two parties before the Lok Sabha elections. In the assembly elections held on October 21, allies BJP and the Shiv Sena won 105 and 56 seats, respectively, but are yet to stake claim to form the government.

The party is adamant on its demand as Uddhav Thackeray after election results reminded BJP that it was now time for the '50-50 formula' for the government formation.

The BJP has, however, maintained that Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief minister for the entire tenure of five years.