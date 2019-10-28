Maharashtra: Shiv Sena-BJP power tussle continues, both parties to meet Governor separately

Maharashtra allies BJP and Shiv Sena, locked in a tussle over power-sharing, have sought time to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari separately even as they are working overtime to enlist support from Independent MLAs.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the recently-held Maharashtra assembly elections together and won 105 and 56 seats, respectively. But the Shiv Sena's demand of "50-50 formula" for power-sharing has delayed the government formation.

On Monday morning, Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote arrived at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Koshyari. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to meet the governor later. The Raj Bhacan maintained that the meetings with the governor are only to exchange Diwali greetings.

As the parties are looking for leverage over the other, they are also enlisting support from Independents and smaller parties to boost their numbers. Three Independents - Geeta Jain, Rajendra Raut and Ravi Rana - have so far extended support to the BJP while Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) of two MLAs has offered support to the Shiv Sena.

In the assembly election, counting for which was held on October 24, the Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. Besides, there are 13 independents.

There are also several smaller parties with one, two or three MLAs. Among these, Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) which won three seats is the largest. Thakur won from Vasai with the support of NCP-Congress but his meeting with Geeta Jain triggered speculations.

In the elections held on October 21, the BJP which contested on 164 seats along with smaller allies, won 105 of them, with the number down from 122 it won in the 2014 elections. The Sena which had won 63 seats in the last election was restricted to 56 in the elections. The majority mark in 288-member assembly is 145.

With the BJP's numbers going down this election, the Shiv Sena is negotiating for a better deal with party chief Uddhav Thackeray pressing for the "50-50 formula" for power-sharing.

The Shiv Sena seems adamant on its demand of sharing the Chief Minister's post for two and a half years, giving indications to the BJP that talks on government formation will only take place when their demands are met. The party has demanded "written assurance" from the BJP that "fifty-fifty" power-sharing deal will be respected.

According to sources, Thackeray on Saturday, after felicitating the new-elected Sena MLAs, told them that he has more alternatives to forming a government in Maharashtra.

"The Shiv Sena and the BJP will form a government, keeping Hindutva as the central agenda. However, the government will be formed only on the basis of the 50-50 agreement that the BJP top leadership had promised. If they fail to do that, let me tell you, we have other alternatives before us," Uddhav said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, addressing BJP workers at a Diwali gathering in Mumbai, Fadnavis on Saturday said that the "BJP-led alliance" will provide a stable government.

The process of government formation will start after Diwali, Fadnavis said.

"The mandate is a clear majority for BJP, Shiv Sena, (and other allies) RPI, RSP, Shiv Sangram. The mandate will be respected. No one should have any doubt," he said.

"The BJP is the single-largest party as per the mandate. We will elect legislature party leader after Diwali and swearing-in of the new government will take place soon afterwards," he added.