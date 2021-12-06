Maharashtra school reopening news: Mumbai, Pune primary schools likely to reopen after THIS date

As the Omicron fears are increasing across the country, many state administrations are taking measures to control the spread of the new COVID-19 variant in their jurisdiction. Keeping this in mind, an important decision has been issued in Mumbai regarding the reopening of schools.

The schools for primary classes in Mumbai and Pune are likely to reopen after December 15, according to the officials. This decision has been made keeping in mind the spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron in several states in India, including Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the local authorities of Mumbai and Pune have taken the decision to put off the reopening of schools, keeping in view the current Omicron situation in the state. Earlier, the primary schools were set to reopen from December 1 in both cities.

The education minister further said that the local authorities will review the situation and announce their decision accordingly. The guidelines for the reopening of primary schools in Mumbai and Pune will be set after discussing the matter with the COVID-19 task force.

Minister Varsha Gaikwad further said that the health and safety of the students was the top priority of the state government, and schools will only be reopened once the situation is properly dealt with.

The state government does not have any information regarding the vaccination of those below the age of 18. The decision regarding child immunisation will likely be announced after the NTAGI panel discusses the issue on December 6.

Till now, several cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Maharashtra, which has prompted the state government to stay on its toes and keep a watch on international travel restrictions as well as COVID-19 appropriate behavior of the residents.