Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: What were the final words of Pilot Shambhavi Pathak, Sumit Kapoor?

INDIA
NCP chief and Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday, January 28, while it was attempting to land at Baramati Airport in Pune. The investigation has been initiated, and the black box has been recovered. What were the final words of the Pilot?
In a tragic incident, NCP chief and Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday, January 28, while it was attempting to land at Baramati Airport in Pune. Along with Ajit Pawar, five other lost their life, which included his personal security officer, his attendant and the two cockpit crew, pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak,
Following the incident Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) initiated an investigation into this matter. The officials confirmed that the black box of the Learjet has been recovered. "Cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder have been recovered," said Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday.
The officials also confirmed that the last words heard from the crew were “oh s***.”
The pilots, flying Learjet 45, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, were attempting again to make landing at Baramati’s table-top airstrip around 8:45 am, after failing at first time due to fog and low visibility. However, the plane lost control and crashed 600 metres away from the airstrip.