Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 2,84,281 with record spike of 8,641

With 266 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll in the state has reached 11,194.

As many as 8,641 new COVID-19 cases and 266 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,84,281, the health department said.

With 266 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll in the state has reached 11,194, according to the state health department.

A total of 1,58,140 patients have recovered so far. 5,527 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. There are 1,14,907 active cases in the state.

A total of 14,46,386 people have been tested in the state so far.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus cases at 97,950. On Thursday, 1,498 new COVID-19 positive cases and 56 deaths were reported in Mumbai.

"Total number of positive cases in Mumbai has risen to 97,751 including 68,537 discharged cases, 23,694 active cases and 5,520 deaths," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Mumbai city accounted for 4,473 new cases and 181 deaths on Thursday, taking its case tally to 1,88,373 and death toll to 7,846.

Among other cities, Pune recorded 1,584 new coronavirus infections while Aurangabad city reported 53 new cases.