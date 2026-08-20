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Maharashtra RTO cracks down on taxi drivers failing Marathi test, issues show-cause notice with 1-month deadline

Maharashtra RTOs started checking if taxi and auto drivers know Marathi. Drivers failing the test outside Dadar station got show-cause notices and 1 month to learn.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

Maharashtra RTO cracks down on taxi drivers failing Marathi test, issues show-cause notice with 1-month deadline
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Taxi and auto drivers in Maharashtra who do not know Marathi are now facing action. Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state have started checking if drivers have working knowledge of Marathi. Those who failed the test have been given one month to learn the language.

Action outside Dadar station

The Mumbai RTO's flying squads inspected drivers outside the city's Dadar train station on Thursday. Numerous cab drivers were discovered to be ignorant of Marathi. They received show-cause notices from the RTO officers. The drivers were questioned about why they shouldn't face consequences. They have a month to learn Marathi. In accordance with official directives, the inspection procedure is being videotaped.

Government order on Marathi rule

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik declared on August 12 that all drivers of passenger transport vehicles need to be proficient in Marathi. This will facilitate their communication with travellers. The minister said on Wednesday that drivers would be tested on their language proficiency during a month-long drive around Maharashtra.

He said that a driver will be allowed to learn Marathi if he does not speak it. His license and badge may be suspended for three months if he continues to fail to study. The license and badge may be revoked if non-compliance persists. The minister made it clear that taking away someone's job is not the goal. The goal is to save Marathi and maintain Maharashtra's identity and culture. Additionally, he said that during a 105-day campaign, 1.65 lakh drivers had already finished Marathi training and obtained certificates.

Also read: IND vs SL 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav under BCCI's scanner, likely to be dropped for Colombo series

Chaos at RTOs, unions warn of protest

After training, drivers are visiting RTOs for their certificates, causing long queues and chaos, with waits of 4 to 6 hours reported. Issues include missing photos on certificates and incomplete forms despite receiving tokens. Transport unions threaten protests if drivers experience financial loss or harassment during this process.

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