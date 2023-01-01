Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maharashtra: RSS receives bomb threat, security beefed up around HQ in Nagpur

Nagpur police has heightened the security around the area following the threat by the unidentified caller.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

Maharashtra: RSS receives bomb threat, security beefed up around HQ in Nagpur
File Photo | Representational

An unidentified miscreant made a threat call to blow up the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquarters in Nagpur. Police Control Room received the threat call on Saturday. A probe has been launched into the matter by Nagpur Police.

"Police Control Room today received a call from an unknown person threatening to blow up RSS headquarters. The investigation is underway. RSS Headquarters is a vital installation. It already has combined teams of state and central security agencies. Any threat there is not possible and if ever it happens we are ready to neutralize it," Commissioner of Police, Nagpur Amitesh Kumar was quoted as saying.

Police has also heightened the security around the area following the threat by the unidentified caller. More details about the incident are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden deer in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.