Maharashtra: RSS receives bomb threat, security beefed up around HQ in Nagpur

An unidentified miscreant made a threat call to blow up the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquarters in Nagpur. Police Control Room received the threat call on Saturday. A probe has been launched into the matter by Nagpur Police.

"Police Control Room today received a call from an unknown person threatening to blow up RSS headquarters. The investigation is underway. RSS Headquarters is a vital installation. It already has combined teams of state and central security agencies. Any threat there is not possible and if ever it happens we are ready to neutralize it," Commissioner of Police, Nagpur Amitesh Kumar was quoted as saying.

Police has also heightened the security around the area following the threat by the unidentified caller. More details about the incident are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)