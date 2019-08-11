Maharashtra: RSS on ground to help flood-affected people in Sangli district

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres have organized a relief camp in Sangli district, Maharashtra where unexpected aggressive floods took over several areas across the district.

The relief camp is set by RSS is helping people of the flood-affected district. About 4,000 people are being provided food in relief camp while almost 5,000 to 6,000 food packets are being sent to the people stranded in various flood-affected villages.

While speaking to ANI, Sunil Kulkarni, in charge of complete relief camp said: "We are working in four ways. Our cadre members are rescuing the stranded people in flood-affected areas, along with the rescue forces. We are also providing fresh food from the kitchen here, to the flood-affected people in other camps."

"We are also managing to send around 5,000 to 6,000 food packets via boats and through the help of rescue forces, in the flood-affected areas. We have a medical team who are taking care of flood-affected patients. We have four medical vans; they provide medical services in the nearby villages. Our cadre members will also clean the flood-affected areas once the water recedes," he added.

RSS members across Maharashtra are providing the grocery items and necessary commodities to the RSS cadres in Sangli district.

A team of almost 40 doctors is actively providing medicines and health-related help. Apart from this, they are also packing the grocery material for people including pulses, wheat, oil, and rice, which will be provided to the flood-affected people that can help them for three to four days. The help is collected from all RSS cadres of Maharashtra.

While the flood-situation in Sangli district continues to remain grim, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday rescued about ten thousand people from two flood-affected districts of Maharashtra.

About 8000 people from Sangli district and about 2000 people from Kolhapur district were rescued by NDRF.