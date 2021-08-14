Maharashtra revises COVID-19 guidelines - Know what's allowed, what's not from August 15

Amid the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Maharashtra government recently decided to further relax the lockdown restrictions in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government, in a significant decision, allowed malls, restaurants, bars, hotels, gymnasiums, salons, beauty parlours, and all shops to remain open till 10 pm, at 50% capacity.

These new rules will come into effect from Sunday (August 15). State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had announced that gyms and spas will be open for citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mumbai local train services, which were shut since the pandemic began, would also be resuming services for not only essential workers but the general public who are fully inoculated.

Here is a list of relaxations given by the Maharashtra government from August 15

Mumbai Local Train Services will resume from August 15 at 50% capacity for fully vaccinated citizens. Travelers must get their final vaccination at least 14 days before their trip. Restaurants and bars will open at 50% capacity till 10 pm. All employees must be fully vaccinated with a gap of at least 14 days All shops will also be allowed to open at 50% capacity till 10 pm. Vaccination rules will remain similar. Shopping malls can remain open till 10 pm with fully inoculated staff. Customers are also required to carry their COVID-19 vaccine certificate. Gyms, salons, beauty parlours, and spas can remain open till 10 pm.

Maharashtra Revised COVID guidelines - What's not allowed