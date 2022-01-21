Maharashtra reports 48270 new Covid-19 cases, 52 more fatalities

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 48,270 new coronavirus cases including 144 Omicron infections and 52 deaths, the health department said.

The daily COVID-19 infections rose by 2,073 compared to the day before.

As many as 42,391 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered patients to 70,09,823.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that despite a high positive rate, at least 95 per cent of beds are vacant or the hospitalisation is lesser compared to the second wave of COVID-19.

He said, “There is 95 per cent of beds are vacant in the state. Around 4-5 per cent of patients are admitted to hospitals for treatment.”

He further added, that the positivity rate in the state stands at 23.5 per cent but districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik and Nanded are reporting a higher positive rate than the state average.