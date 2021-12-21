Maharashtra reports 11 more Omicron cases, 8 from Mumbai

The fear of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is rising across the country. Maharashtra is most affected by this and 11 new patients of Omicron have been found in the state on Tuesday. Of these, eight have been found at Mumbai Airport and one at Pimpri Chinchwad, one in Osmanabad and one in Navi Mumbai. With this, the number of Omicron patients in Maharashtra has increased to 65.

In view of the growing threat from Omicron, the BMC has said that now, permission will have to be taken in advance for any type of event in which more than 200 or more people are present in Mumbai. According to the circular issued by the BMC on December 20, the permission of the local assistant municipal commissioner will have to be taken for organizing such programs or functions.

Apart from this, events held in closed places will be allowed with 50 percent capacity, while for open events, only 25 percent of people will be allowed.

In view of the Omicron scare in Maharashtra, the state government is forming new guidelines. Maharashtra is the state with the highest number of Omicron cases in the country. Even during the COVID-19 waves, the state recorded a significantly higher number of cases.

On the other hand, the total number of Omicron cases in the national capital Delhi has increased to 54. Officials have shared detailed information of 45 cases of Delhi, but information of 9 cases is still awaited.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday that 3 out of 34 Omicron infected patients admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital have no travel history. Jain reiterated the demand to stop all international flights, saying that this is the only way to stop the spread of new variants of COVID-19 in India.