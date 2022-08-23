Maharashtra: Renowned Mumbai hotel receives bomb threat call, Rs 5 crore demanded

According to Mumbai Police, a renowned hotel in Mumbai received a call with a bomb threat. Unknown caller claimed that there were four locations in the hotel where bombs were stored and demanded Rs. 5 crore to detonate them. Case filed at Sahar PS under Sections 336 and 507 of the IPC.

READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt by terrorists in Rajouri

Earlier, on August 19, Mumbai police got a WhatsApp message threatening to carry out a terror act similar to the one that occurred on November 26, 2008. This incident was followed days later when a boat containing AK-47 rifles was discovered floating in the Raigarh district of Maharashtra, setting up a security alert that spread throughout the state.

A bomb threat call was received at a prominent hotel in Mumbai. An unidentified person called the hotel and said that bombs have been kept at four places in the hotel and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them. Case registered at Sahar PS u/s 336, 507 of IPC: Mumbai Police August 23, 2022

While inquiries were being conducted, the "Sagar Kavach" operation was launched to maintain the city's security and awareness.

(With inputs from ANI)