Maharashtra: Rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act organised in Nagpur

Headlines

'Actions of the few do not represent...': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Khalistan extremism

Palak Tiwari trolled for 'showing attitude' to Ishaan Khatter, netizens say 'isko lagta hai ki ye...'

ODI World Cup 2023: HCA raises concern over Pakistan warm-up game on September 29, asks BCCI to reschedule it

Delhi-NCR weather: Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad to witness rainfall for next few days, check IMD update

Asia Cup 2023: What will be the outcome if today's India vs Pakistan match is unable to proceed any further?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ODI World Cup 2023: HCA raises concern over Pakistan warm-up game on September 29, asks BCCI to reschedule it

Sunny Leone calls Anurag Kashyap 'the man who actually changed' her life, pens heartfelt note on director's birthday

'I told him that you come in my dreams': Pakistan legend reveals hilarious conversation with Virat Kohli

Easy hacks to avoid overeating, weight gain

6 times Jacqueline Fernandez left fans mesmerised with her jaw-dropping looks

Meet Sanjay Singh, the man behind Bharat Mandapam

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Palak Tiwari trolled for 'showing attitude' to Ishaan Khatter, netizens say 'isko lagta hai ki ye...'

Viral! Shah Rukh Khan says Anirudh is like his own child now: 'I will miss you my son'

Sunny Leone calls Anurag Kashyap 'the man who actually changed' her life, pens heartfelt note on director's birthday

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra: Rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act organised in Nagpur

Lok Adhikar Manch convenor Govind Shende blamed the Congress and other parties for "spreading misconceptions" about the act.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2019, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A rally has been organised by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS, and other organizations in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Sunday.

The rally started from Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur and will end at Samvidhan Chowk' in the city. Thousands of BJP supporters and various other social organisations joined the rally, and many were seen waving the national flag.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the rally and said that Mahatma Gandhi wanted persecuted minorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan to be given citizenship in India. He also stated that if Muslims left India, they would be given citizenship in over 150 islamic countries around the world, but it doesn't seem to be the case for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis, whose only option is India.

Appealing to the Muslim citizens of the country, he said, "CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neighbouring nations. I appeal to our Muslim brothers, see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine."        

The rally comes against the backdrop of massive protests across the country against the controversial bill.

Lok Adhikar Manch convenor Govind Shende blamed the Congress and other parties for "spreading misconceptions" about the act.

On Saturday, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said that the party will launch a communication campaign to "bust the myth" created by the opposition parties about the act.

“The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition,” he said.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries. 

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. 

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.   

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Venkatesh Prasad deletes 'one corrupt, arrogant guy' tweet after fans associate it with BCCI; then posts again

Congress is engaged in uniting Bharat, BJP trying to break it: Mallikarjun Kharge

'If he can do better...': Former India cricketer wants Rohit Sharma to make major playing XI change vs Pakistan

G20 Summit restrictions: What is the difference between Delhi and New Delhi? Know areas under NDMC

This man gave up UPSC dream, lucrative law career to try luck in Bollywood, married two actresses

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE