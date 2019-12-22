Maharashtra: Rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act organised in Nagpur

Lok Adhikar Manch convenor Govind Shende blamed the Congress and other parties for "spreading misconceptions" about the act.

A rally has been organised by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS, and other organizations in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Sunday.

The rally started from Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur and will end at Samvidhan Chowk' in the city. Thousands of BJP supporters and various other social organisations joined the rally, and many were seen waving the national flag.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the rally and said that Mahatma Gandhi wanted persecuted minorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan to be given citizenship in India. He also stated that if Muslims left India, they would be given citizenship in over 150 islamic countries around the world, but it doesn't seem to be the case for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis, whose only option is India.

Appealing to the Muslim citizens of the country, he said, "CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neighbouring nations. I appeal to our Muslim brothers, see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine."

The rally comes against the backdrop of massive protests across the country against the controversial bill.

On Saturday, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said that the party will launch a communication campaign to "bust the myth" created by the opposition parties about the act.

“The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition,” he said.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.