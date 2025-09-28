Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'

GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply and list of documents required

Ahead of Bihar elections, BJP announces 45-member election campaign committee, check full list here

Nepal script history in Sharjah, topple Test playing nation by 19 runs in T20I

Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday post for son Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima shares unseen photo family photo: 'To rockstar...'

Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco: A look at couple's dreamy love story, from studio friends to soulmates

Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna; has net worth of Rs...

Vijay Rally Stampede: Death toll climbs to 39 at Karur TVK rally, CM MK Stalin orders judicial probe

Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar; Andheri subway reopens for traffic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

Lata Mangeshkar: 5 melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions

GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply and list of documents required

GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar; Andheri subway reopens for traffic

A civic official, quoting the IMD’s forecast issued at 8 am on Sunday, said the city will witness “cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely in the city and suburbs."

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar; Andheri subway reopens for traffic
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As torrential rains gripped Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts. The heavy to very heavy rains is expected to continue until Monday morning, according to the weather department. In view of the IMD forecast, the Maharashtra government has issued an advisory urging people to remain cautious amid a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state till September 30. 

According to PTI, a civic official, quoting the IMD’s forecast issued at 8 am on Sunday, said the city will witness “cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely in the city and suburbs.” There was a “possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places,” according to the weather department.

There will be a high tide of 3.24 metres at 2.55 pm and a low tide of 1.31 metres at 8.50 pm, an official said. Heavy rain coupled with high tide leads to waterlogging in low-lying areas, while low tide helps in speedy water receding.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, the Andheri subway has been shut down for traffic movement on Sunday morning. However, it has been reopened after water has been drained out for vehicular traffic, easing movement in the area after the earlier waterlogging. Local train services are running with delays, while Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are operating normally. 

The IMD has forecasted heavy rain in Sindhudurg and Nashik's ghat regions, warning that the Konkan belt and north Maharashtra may face extreme weather. The rest of Maharashtra, including central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, is expected to receive low-intensity showers, according to the weather department. 

Mumbai has received significant rainfall, with 120.8 mm recorded at Colaba and 83.8 mm at Santacruz in the last 24 hours. Among the prominent areas, Juhu reported 88 mm rainfall, Bandra 82.5 mm and Mahalaxmi 28 mm during the period, as per the IMD. While the intensity reduced by early Sunday morning (September 28), light to moderate showers with intermittent heavy spells continued in parts of the city and suburbs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Yash Chopra birth anniversary: Shah Rukh Khan's Veer-Zaara to Amitabh Bachchan's Silsila; 7 timeless Bollywood movies to remember YRF founder
Yash Chopra birth anniversary: 7 timeless Bollywood movies to remember YRF found
'One catch can prove costly': Former Indian cricketer slams fielding coach for dropped catches in Asia Cup
'One catch can prove costly': Former Indian cricketer slams fielding coach
Ameesha Patel makes bold statement, says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor: 'I could do anything for him'
Ameesha Patel says she is ready to have one-night stand with this actor
Asia Cup 2025: PCB chairman takes BIG step after Haris Rauf fined 30% of match fee for provocative gesture against India, he will...
Asia Cup 2025: PCB chairman takes BIG step after Haris Rauf fined 30% of match f
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE