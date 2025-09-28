Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar; Andheri subway reopens for traffic

A civic official, quoting the IMD’s forecast issued at 8 am on Sunday, said the city will witness “cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely in the city and suburbs."

As torrential rains gripped Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts. The heavy to very heavy rains is expected to continue until Monday morning, according to the weather department. In view of the IMD forecast, the Maharashtra government has issued an advisory urging people to remain cautious amid a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of the state till September 30.

According to PTI, a civic official, quoting the IMD’s forecast issued at 8 am on Sunday, said the city will witness “cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely in the city and suburbs.” There was a “possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places,” according to the weather department.

There will be a high tide of 3.24 metres at 2.55 pm and a low tide of 1.31 metres at 8.50 pm, an official said. Heavy rain coupled with high tide leads to waterlogging in low-lying areas, while low tide helps in speedy water receding.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, the Andheri subway has been shut down for traffic movement on Sunday morning. However, it has been reopened after water has been drained out for vehicular traffic, easing movement in the area after the earlier waterlogging. Local train services are running with delays, while Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are operating normally.

The IMD has forecasted heavy rain in Sindhudurg and Nashik's ghat regions, warning that the Konkan belt and north Maharashtra may face extreme weather. The rest of Maharashtra, including central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, is expected to receive low-intensity showers, according to the weather department.

Mumbai has received significant rainfall, with 120.8 mm recorded at Colaba and 83.8 mm at Santacruz in the last 24 hours. Among the prominent areas, Juhu reported 88 mm rainfall, Bandra 82.5 mm and Mahalaxmi 28 mm during the period, as per the IMD. While the intensity reduced by early Sunday morning (September 28), light to moderate showers with intermittent heavy spells continued in parts of the city and suburbs.