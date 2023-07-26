Maharashtra rains: IMD issues red alert at Ratnagiri, orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad districts

IMD has issued a red alert in Ratnagiri as the city witnesses heavy rainfall. Know the list of other cities or districts that have been put under red alert by the weather department.

As several parts of India are struggling to come to normalcy after the heavy rainfall grips various cities, and states of the country. IMD is issuing alerts continuously to warn people about likely weather forecasts.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Ratnagiri till tomorrow after the city recorded an average of 104 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 10 am. Meanwhile, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts are been issued with an orange alert.

Maharashtra witnessed heavy rainfall in several parts in the last few days. Mumbai was also gripped by heavy pouring triggering massive waterlogging, roadblocks and disrupted traffic movements. Even the Mumbai local trains were affected.

Due to heavy rains, schools and colleges in Raigad in Maharashtra remained closed from July 19 to 24. In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD on Wednesday said extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely over Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during the next two days.

Early today, Noida witnessed heavy rainfall and momentary waterlogging on the roads. Although the movement of people returned to normalcy soon after.