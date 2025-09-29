Maharashtra Rains: At least 10 dead as heavy rainfall hit Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada; over 11000 people evacuated; IMD issues red alert in...

Torrential rains lashed Maharashtra for the second consecutive day on Sunday, causing five deaths and affecting several regions, including Mumbai, Konkan, and Marathwada. More than 11,000 people were shifted to safer locations, with 7,200 from flood-hit Marathwada. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD has predicted increased rainfall, issuing a red alert for Palghar and parts of Nashik and an orange alert for Thane, Pune, and Raigad for Monday.

At least 10 killed in rain-related accidents across Maharashtra

According to the state officials, four people lost their lives in Nashik district, including three due to a house collapse, two each in Dharashiv and Ahilyanagar, and one each in Jalna and Yavatmal, as per PTI reports. In Marathwada, inflow into the Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari river has increased, prompting the authorities to open all its gates. About 7,000 persons were evacuated in Paithan of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar amid fears of flooding. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Ahilyanagar, and Nashik were the most affected districts, receiving 110.3mm, 81.8mm, and 76.6mm of rainfall, respectively.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took stock of the situation and ordered relief and rescue operations in Marathwada and Solapur with district collectors. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation of Thane and Palghar districts, noting that the doors of Bhatsa Dam have been opened. "All officials are on alert. We are prepared to handle heavy rainfall whenever it happens. Arrangements are in place, from boats to pumping equipment. Many buildings in Thane and Ulhasnagar have been affected by the rain, and people will be shifted if necessary. Wherever there is a chance of water accumulation, people will be relocated. Officials are working as a team, and people will be provided relief,” said Deputy CM.



IMD issues warnings of heavy rainfall across Maharashtra

Earlier, the IMD had warned of increased rainfall intensity in many districts of Maharashtra between September 27 and September 30. According to the state government, widespread and heavy rainfall is expected in the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions. The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has advised citizens to remain alert due to the possibility of urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.The SEOC has issued instructions to all district administrations regarding possible heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of small and large landslides in the ghat area. There may also be a risk of flash floods. Instructions have also been issued to monitor the flow of rivers and take necessary action continuously.