Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump showcases 24-Karat Oval Office makeover, says foreign leaders ‘freak out’ by its grandeur

Maharashtra Rains: At least 10 dead as heavy rainfall hit Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada; over 11000 people evacuated; IMD issues red alert in...

Putin's Russia issues BIG warning amid Ukraine war: 'Europe has never been so close to...'

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India refuse to accept trophy from ACC, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, celebrate without trophy

PM Modi congratulates Team India on winning Asia Cup 2025 title: 'Operation Sindoor on...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Presentation ceremony delayed after India win record-extending 9th title – Here’s why

Home Minister Amit Shah issues BIG statement on naxalism: 'A significant transformation...'

Typhoon Bualoi: Vietnam suspends 4 airports, over 2 lakhs people moved to safety, know how powerful it is

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Awez Darbar evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show

Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump showcases 24-Karat Oval Office makeover, says foreign leaders ‘freak out’ by its grandeur

Donald Trump showcases 24-Karat Oval Office makeover, says foreign leaders...

Maharashtra Rains: At least 10 dead as heavy rainfall hit Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada; over 11000 people evacuated; IMD issues red alert in...

Maharashtra Rains: At least 10 dead as heavy rainfall hit Mumbai, Konkan, Marath

Putin's Russia issues BIG warning amid Ukraine war: 'Europe has never been so close to...'

Russia's BIG warning amid Ukraine war: 'Europe has never been so close to...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra Rains: At least 10 dead as heavy rainfall hit Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada; over 11000 people evacuated; IMD issues red alert in...

Torrential rains lashed Maharashtra for the second consecutive day on Sunday, causing five deaths and affecting several regions, including Mumbai, Konkan, and Marathwada.  More than 11,000 people were shifted to safer locations, with 7,200 from flood-hit Marathwada. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD has predicted increased rainfall, issuing a red alert for Palghar and parts of Nashik and an orange alert for Thane, Pune, and Raigad for Monday.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 06:59 AM IST

Maharashtra Rains: At least 10 dead as heavy rainfall hit Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada; over 11000 people evacuated; IMD issues red alert in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Torrential rains lashed Maharashtra for the second consecutive day on Sunday, causing five deaths and affecting several regions, including Mumbai, Konkan, and Marathwada.  More than 11,000 people were shifted to safer locations, with 7,200 from flood-hit Marathwada. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD has predicted increased rainfall, issuing a red alert for Palghar and parts of Nashik and an orange alert for Thane, Pune, and Raigad for Monday.

At least 10 killed in rain-related accidents across Maharashtra

According to the state officials, four people lost their lives in Nashik district, including three due to a house collapse, two each in Dharashiv and Ahilyanagar, and one each in Jalna and Yavatmal, as per PTI reports. In Marathwada, inflow into the Jayakwadi dam on the Godavari river has increased, prompting the authorities to open all its gates. About 7,000 persons were evacuated in Paithan of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar amid fears of flooding. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Ahilyanagar, and Nashik were the most affected districts, receiving 110.3mm, 81.8mm, and 76.6mm of rainfall, respectively.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took stock of the situation and ordered relief and rescue operations in Marathwada and Solapur with district collectors. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation of Thane and Palghar districts, noting that the doors of Bhatsa Dam have been opened. "All officials are on alert. We are prepared to handle heavy rainfall whenever it happens. Arrangements are in place, from boats to pumping equipment. Many buildings in Thane and Ulhasnagar have been affected by the rain, and people will be shifted if necessary. Wherever there is a chance of water accumulation, people will be relocated. Officials are working as a team, and people will be provided relief,” said Deputy CM.

IMD issues warnings of heavy rainfall across Maharashtra

Earlier, the IMD had warned of increased rainfall intensity in many districts of Maharashtra between September 27 and September 30. According to the state government, widespread and heavy rainfall is expected in the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions. The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has advised citizens to remain alert due to the possibility of urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.The SEOC has issued instructions to all district administrations regarding possible heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of small and large landslides in the ghat area. There may also be a risk of flash floods. Instructions have also been issued to monitor the flow of rivers and take necessary action continuously.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tamil Nadu: How stampede occurred during Vijay’s Karur Rally? What was behind the chaos? Here’s what we know so far
Tamil Nadu: How stampede occurred during Vijay’s Karur Rally? What was behind th
From boycott calls to sold-out stadium: Indian cricket fans turn up for historic IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final clash
Indian cricket fans turn up for historic IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final clash
Not Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, Karan Johar REVEALS ‘only person who can force Aryan Khan to do anything’ is…
Not Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, Karan Johar REVEALS ‘only person who can...
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs against Pakistan to break world T20I record
Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs vs PAK
Filmfare Awards 2025 nominations: Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Kill lead the list; ceremony to be held in Ahmedabad on this date
Filmfare Awards 2025 nominations: Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Kill lead the list
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE