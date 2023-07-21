Maharashtra Rains: 98 rescued, 12 killed amid incessant rainfall, IMD issues red alert for several states

Headlines

Delhi Metro update: Blue Line services delayed on Sunday; check timings, guidelines issued by DMRC

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registration expected to begin soon, know to apply

Maharashtra's Tansa dam nears overflow; villages in Thane, Palghar districts put on alert

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter's wife burnt alive by armed mob

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registration expected to begin soon, know to apply

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS' Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

India

Maharashtra Rains: 98 rescued, 12 killed amid incessant rainfall, IMD issues red alert for several states

98 out of 178 people have been rescued so far and 12 have died adding that the rescue operations are still underway as several parts of Maharashtra witnesses incessant rainfall.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

Amid incessant rainfall, Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Anil Patil on Thursday said that 98 out of 178 people have been rescued so far and 12 have died adding that the rescue operations are still underway. "Rescue operation is underway. Due to rain, it is getting difficult to carry out the operation but we are on it. Till now 98 people out of 178 people have been rescued and 12 people have died. CM is also monitoring the situation. We have also made arrangements for the rescued people here", Minister Anil Patil said.

Meanwhile, All schools and colleges in Thane and Palghar districts will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rain alert, informed collectors of the respective districts on Thursday. India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a 'Red' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for today and tomorrow. An 'Orange' alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Palghar, the district administration instructed 23 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team members to be prepared to deal with torrential rains, said officials on Thursday.

Read: IMD issues 'red' and 'orange' alerts amid heavy rainfall for several states, check full list

As per District Magistrate Office Palghar, the district administration in Palghar, Maharashtra, gave 23 NDRF members instructions to be ready amid persistent downpours. The district administration also instructed all the sub-divisional officers and tehsildars of the district to remain alert and not leave the headquarters, said the DMO. The DMO added that the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has also been informed through a letter to remain alert and provide necessary assistance. It further said villages nearby coastal areas have received warnings because of the high tide.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live tv

