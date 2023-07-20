Maharashtra landslide: Death toll rises to 10, difficult terrain posing hurdles for rescue teams

The landslide occurred late Wednesday night on a hilltop in Irshalwadi village after torrential downpour.

The death toll in the landslide at the village in Maharashtra's Raigad district rose to 10, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing but personnel at the site of the massive landslide are facing hurdles due to the difficult hill terrain of the area where heavy equipment cannot be moved, an official said on Thursday.

The landslide occurred late Wednesday night on a hilltop in Irshalwadi village after torrential downpour. An official said that the rains have made the small approach road leading to hutments in the area slippery. He added that heavy machinery like earth-movers and excavators cannot be taken there. The tribal village is inaccessible by pucca road.

The rescue and search operation is being conducted manually till now. The authorities have two helicopters ready for rescue operation but they have to wait for the weather to clear before they take-off, an official said.

(Inputs from PTI)