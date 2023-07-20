Headlines

Maharashtra landslide: Death toll rises to 10, difficult terrain posing hurdles for rescue teams

Cutest dance alert! Little girl's adorable moves to 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' sweep internet

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Heartwarming or stupid? Viral video of man kissing massive tiger sparks online debate

'If government does not act...': SC on video of women paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

Cutest dance alert! Little girl's adorable moves to 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' sweep internet

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Diabetes: 5 alternatives of sugar in tea

10 best cartoon tv shows that only 90’s kids will remember

8 drinks to lower blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

'No culprit will be spared:' PM Modi's first remark on Manipur shocker

Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad: 4 killed, 70 rescued, several families feared trapped

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra landslide: Death toll rises to 10, difficult terrain posing hurdles for rescue teams

The landslide occurred late Wednesday night on a hilltop in Irshalwadi village after torrential downpour.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The death toll in the landslide at the village in Maharashtra's Raigad district rose to 10, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing but personnel at the site of the massive landslide are facing hurdles due to the difficult hill terrain of the area where heavy equipment cannot be moved, an official said on Thursday.

The landslide occurred late Wednesday night on a hilltop in Irshalwadi village after torrential downpour. An official said that the rains have made the small approach road leading to hutments in the area slippery. He added that heavy machinery like earth-movers and excavators cannot be taken there. The tribal village is inaccessible by pucca road. 

The rescue and search operation is being conducted manually till now. The authorities have two helicopters ready for rescue operation but they have to wait for the weather to clear before they take-off, an official said. 

 

(Inputs from PTI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Discover the Unforgettable Wonders of the USA with 'Flamingo Travels': A Journey to the Finest Destinations!

Oppenheimer tickets worth Rs 2450 each sold out in hours, Christopher Nolan film breaks advance booking records for IMAX

This is Virat Kohli’s go-to exercise for mobility and strength; know its benefits

Brij Bhushan Singh gets interim bail in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE