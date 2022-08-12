Search icon
Maharashtra raid: How 250 'baratis' in 120 decked up cars recovered Rs 56 crore cash, 32 kg gold

Jalna raid: The raids were launched last week on the business entity based in Jalna district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Jalna raid

The Income Tax department sleuths who raided a company in Maharashtra's Jalna district and recovered a whopping Rs 56 crore in cash and 32 kilograms of gold, had disguised as a wedding party in order to maintain the element of surprise. 

They used a whopping 120 vehicles to conduct the raid. The vehicles were disguised as well -- they were decorated as if part of a marriage procession, NDTV reported. 

Some of the vehicles were carrying messages like 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge'. Around 250 income tax officials participated in the raid. In order to not alert the target, they were disguised as baratis.

Their efforts ultimately paid off. Apart from the cash and gold, they also recovered diamonds worth Rs 14 crore. 

It took nearly 13 hours to count the cash. 

The raids were launched last week on the business entity based in Jalna district after actionable inputs of alleged tax evasion were received against it, the Income Tax department said.

This comes days after Rs 50 crore were found by the Enforcement Directorate at the two houses of Ankita Mukherjee, an aide of ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. Both were arrested in connection with the West Bengal SSC scam.

