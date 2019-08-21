Maharashtra: Powerloom industry suffers as flood destroys units

Power looms owers at the Ichalkaranji's power loom industry are in despair as the looms have been destroyed following incessant rains that caused flooding in Kolhapur.

Ichalkaranji has about 1,000 power loom units and most have been destroyed after they submerged in the floods. This has affected the loom owners as the entire industry has incurred enormous losses of about Rs 200 crore. In addition to this, the raw material has been completely destroyed. Now, the power looms will only start after three to four months and the government provides them aid. The owner of the power looms say that purchasing new machinery could be very expensive and repairing them is also not an option. The owners have urged the government to extend support.

Balasaheb Shetana, who has been in the power loom business for the past 40 years and owns 124 power looms said, "We have been in the industry for past 40 years and 40 people work here. This unit is closed from August 1 and it will take about three months to restart."

Hundreds of power loom owners like Balasaheb Shetana are suffering due to floods. In Ichalkaranji almost every house has a power loom and people earn their livelihood through this industry.

Rahul Katke, who runs three power looms in Inchalkaranji village, has suffered heavy financial loss. He said, "We had power-loom of seven to eight lakhs and all of it has been destroyed. The raw material has been completely destroyed too. It will be difficult to recover from such a huge loss."

Additionally, about 5, 000 labourers working on power looms will remain unemployed for the next three months. Satish Koshti, president of the Power Loom Association, said, "We are requesting the government to provide employment to the weavers as soon as possible. The owners and weavers should be compensated so that they can restart their looms. Otherwise, this entire industry will be destroyed. "

