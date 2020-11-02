Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut announces 'Diwali bonanza' after complaints of inflated bills

Maharashtra's Energy Minister Nitin Raut announced a "Diwali bonanza" after complaints of inflated power bills. Raut, who is a Congress legislator, vaguely said that there could a waiver after a decision on these inflated bills is taken. He also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked him to look into the matter at the earliest.

"We plan to do what we have promised. You are aware that during the COVID-19 pandemic the economy has seen a depression. Our first priority was to save lives. We diverted the entire budget to that cause. But electricity is important and people's livelihoods have not completely returned. Financial conditions are not good. Keeping that in mind we are planning a Diwali bonanza," Raut said as quoted by NDTV.

"My department has already moved the file and it has gone to the Finance Minister, but Ajit dada (Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who handles that ministry) is currently unwell. He will take a look at it soon and we are following it up," Raut added.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last week and sought his intervention on the issue of inflated power bills. He accused the government of dragging its feet and even took a dig at his cousin, the chief minister.

Several people in Mumbai and other parts of the state had complained about the bills during the COVID lockdown. The matter reached the Bombay High Court in July and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) was directed to act soon.

However, Raj Thackeray's meeting with the Governor wasn’t taken too kindly by the Shiv Sena. Party MP Sanjay Raut said meeting Koshyari instead of the Chief Minister was an insult to the state.

"To meet the governor and not the Chief Minister is the BJP's agenda. Others should not follow BJP's agenda," he said, adding, "The state has an elected government in place. Therefore, to resolve any public grievance one should meet the concerned minister and then the chief minister."

"To meet the governor first to resolve public issues is an affront to Maharashtra," he added.

Nitin Raut also announced a committee would consider a free electricity scheme similar to the one in Delhi, but said its work had been hampered by the Covid lockdown.