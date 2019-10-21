Maharashtra polls 2019: Voters struggle to reach polling booths due to mud-water on roads after heavy rains in Mumbai

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

DNA | Anti-encroachment drive in Uttarakhand is not driven by any religion

Odisha Train Accident: A Chronicle Of India's Deadliest Train Accidents From Balasore To Bihar

Punjab: Students, teachers of St Soldier Divine Public School fell ill due to gas leak in Nangal

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homecricket

cricket

Maharashtra polls 2019: Voters struggle to reach polling booths due to mud-water on roads after heavy rains in Mumbai

BMC department is carrying out the leveling of roads so that people can commute and reach their respective polling stations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 12:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Heavy rains in Mumbai since the past few days have affected voter turn out as polling in Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 is underway. 

Following heavy rains, people are facing difficult to travel due to the presence of mud water on roads. 

In order to ensure people do cast their votes, BMC department is carrying out levelling of roads so that people can commute and reach their respective poll booths.

As the polling is underway, CM Devendra Fadnavis, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya, family, senior Congress leader Praful Patel, others among celebrities have already cast their votes.

Also ReadMaharashtra polls 2019 Live: 13.95% voter turnout till 11 am; CM Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya cast vote

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana are taking simultaneously. Polling in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 in Haryana is underway. Counting of votes will take place on October 24. 

Total voters in Maharashtra are 8,98,39,600, out of these 4,28,43,635 are women and 4,68,75,750 are men - who are eligible to cast their votes today to elect 288 new members of the new assembly. There are a total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, in the fray.

The Election Commission has deployed 6.5 lakh polling staff for the election that are taking place across 96,661 polling booths. A total of 1,35,021 VVPAT machines are being used in the election across 288 assembly constituencies.

In 2014 elections which the BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately, the two parties won 122 and 63 seats, respectively. The Congress and the NCP - who fought the election together - won 42 and 41 seats, respectively.

Bharatiya Janata Party came out as the single largest party but fall short of the majoriity. It formed the government with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister after outside support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, BJP later formed an alliance with Shiv Sena and both parties ran the successful government for five years.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Jalsa post is too good to miss

Delhi-NCR rains: IMD issues yellow alert as heavy rainfall continues; check routes to avoid

Key focus areas while choosing a college

Monsoon live updates: Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow; 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted

Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water level set to cross ‘Dangerous’ mark; NCR cities face immediate threat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE