Maharashtra polls 2019: Voters struggle to reach polling booths due to mud-water on roads after heavy rains in Mumbai

BMC department is carrying out the leveling of roads so that people can commute and reach their respective polling stations.

Heavy rains in Mumbai since the past few days have affected voter turn out as polling in Maharashtra assembly elections 2019 is underway.

Following heavy rains, people are facing difficult to travel due to the presence of mud water on roads.

In order to ensure people do cast their votes, BMC department is carrying out levelling of roads so that people can commute and reach their respective poll booths.

As the polling is underway, CM Devendra Fadnavis, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya, family, senior Congress leader Praful Patel, others among celebrities have already cast their votes.

Also Read: Maharashtra polls 2019 Live: 13.95% voter turnout till 11 am; CM Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, son Aaditya cast vote

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana are taking simultaneously. Polling in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 in Haryana is underway. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Total voters in Maharashtra are 8,98,39,600, out of these 4,28,43,635 are women and 4,68,75,750 are men - who are eligible to cast their votes today to elect 288 new members of the new assembly. There are a total of 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, in the fray.

The Election Commission has deployed 6.5 lakh polling staff for the election that are taking place across 96,661 polling booths. A total of 1,35,021 VVPAT machines are being used in the election across 288 assembly constituencies.

In 2014 elections which the BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately, the two parties won 122 and 63 seats, respectively. The Congress and the NCP - who fought the election together - won 42 and 41 seats, respectively.

Bharatiya Janata Party came out as the single largest party but fall short of the majoriity. It formed the government with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister after outside support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, BJP later formed an alliance with Shiv Sena and both parties ran the successful government for five years.