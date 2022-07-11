Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: Supreme Court relief for Shinde camp, Speaker asked to not act against 16 MLAs for now

The matter was slated for hearing today, however it was not listed in the cause list. Hence, the legal team of Thackeray approached the top court.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing to the plea filed by Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the Governor’s decision to invite rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to form government.

The top court asked Solicitor General to inform the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker not to take any decision on the disqualification proceedings unless it has decided on the plea.

The bench said the matter will require the constitution of a bench and will take some time to be listed, adding that it cannot be done tomorrow.

Earlier today, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Monday filed a request before the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing on its plea challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to invite rebel Sena MLAs to form government and also the appointment of Eknath Shinde as the chief minister.

The petition contends that the Governor’s decision to call upon Shinde to become CM of the new coalition and head of the rebel camp is “ex-facie unconstitutional” as the rebel MLAs have not merged with the BJP, making them liable to be disqualified under the Tenth Schedule.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP and a key member of the Uddhav Thackeray camp, said the petitions are a "big test" for the 'free and fair' judiciary". "The question is not about the survival of Shinde govt... the larger question is about the survival of Democracy... It's also a big test for the 'free and fair' Judiciary....!" he tweeted.

The batch of petitions to be heard by the Supreme Court include the one related to the pending disqualification notices to 15 legislators in the Shinde Camp. Challenging the disqualification notices, the Shinde Camp has claimed that it is the “real” Shiv Sena because it has two-thirds of party legislators in the Assembly.

On June 27, the Supreme Court had kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly till July 11, and also sought responses from the state government and others on their pleas questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

Directing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to protect the “life, liberty, and property” of the 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, headed by minister Eknath Shinde, and their family members, the top court said the rebels may file replies to the disqualification notices till 5:30 pm on July 12.

The top court's hearing on the plea filed by Thackeray camp will decide the fate of the newly formed coalition government by the BJP and Shinde camp. The rebellion by Shinde, wjo was later joined by 39 other legislators of Sena, led to the collapse of the 33-month-old MVA government, paving way for Shinde to become the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis his deputy.

Shinde and Fadnavis are believed to have fianlised the contours of the power-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra after holding a marathon meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital last Friday. The announcement, however, is likely to be made after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the petitions filed in connection with the matter.