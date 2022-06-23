Maharashtra political crisis timeline: NCP MLAs to meet Sharad Pawar at 11 am

(Image Source: IANS)

Amid the deepening political crisis in Maharashtra, NCP MLAs will meet today at 11 am. On the other hand, BJP's strategy meeting is going on at Sagar, the official residence of former CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, where senior BJP leaders of the state are brainstorming on the next steps.

Earlier, NCP president Sharad Pawar called on Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening. Pawar was accompanied by his daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule and party minister Jitendra Awhad. The NCP leaders held discusions with the Chief Minister at his official residence. However, what transpired at the meeting could not be known.

In the series of events, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night vacated his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai and moved to his private residence Matoshree in Bandra, hours after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde offered to step down in the backdrop of the rebellion.

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks were seen outside from Varsha in Malabar Hills to Matoshree in Bandra. They had placards, party flags in their hands and they were shouting slogans of, 'Uddhav Thackeray Zindabad' with moist eyes. Uddhav Thackeray then greeted the Shiv Sainiks outside his residence.

Timeline of the Maharashtra political crisis

1. Sharad Pawar urged Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to offer the Chief Minister position to Eknath Shinde.

2. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrived in the evening at the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai.

3. Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli wrote to Uddhav Thackeray appealing to consider the demands of revolting MLAs and not take action against them.

4. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state via Facebook Live amid his resignation buzz.

5. Shiv Sena asks all party MLAs to attend legislature party meeting in Mumbai at 5 pm which was later cancelled.

6. Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh returns from Surat; says he was forcibly admitted to hospital, given injections.

7. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath arrives in Mumbai to meet party legislators. Speaks to Uddhav Thackeray over phone, meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

8. On arrival in Guwahati, Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde claims he has 40 MLAs with him, later says 46.

9. Shiv Sena MLAs leave Surat hotel, fly to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday through a Chartered flight.

10. The MLAs include ministers of state Shambhuraje Desai, Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumre and Bachu Kadu of Sena ally Prahar Janshakti Party.