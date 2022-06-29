Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maharashtra crisis: State BJP chief urges rebel MLAs to reach Mumbai on oath-taking day directly

BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil urges the rebel Shiv Sainiks who were to reach Mumbai tomorrow to not come and arrive directly on the day of oath-taking.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

Maharashtra crisis: State BJP chief urges rebel MLAs to reach Mumbai on oath-taking day directly
Maharashtra Political crisis | Photo: PTI

After Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister and as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay a floor test ordered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil urges the rebel Shiv Sainiks who were to reach Mumbai tomorrow to not come and arrive directly on the day of oath-taking. 

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, who have been camping in Guwahati for the past one week, are likely to leave for Goa this afternoon, en route to Mumbai. Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are staying the night at an in Dona Paula, Panaji. 

The Governor has written to the state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly tomorrow with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Thackeray.

Read: BREAKING: I am resigning as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.