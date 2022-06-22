Maharashtra political crisis: Know 10 big updates from CM Uddhav Thackeray’s speech

File photo

After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde staged a rebellion in the Maha Vikas Agadhi government, the Maharashtra political crisis thickened, raising speculations of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tendering his resignation soon.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray then addressed the public through a Facebook live session at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, saying that he is ready to resign if all the disgruntled MLAs ask him to do so face to face.

Here are the 10 key updates from CM Thackeray’s speech today –

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, “I will quit as chief minister and leave official residence if even one of the disgruntled MLAs says he doesn't want me as Chief Minister.”

The Shiv Sena chief further said, “I am very thankful for the support you have lent me in the last 2.5 years. Several people have told me that Uddhav Ji when you speak, it feels like you are one of our family.”

Thackeray said that he had no plans of being the chief minister and had no prior experience. “The chief minister position came to me accidentally, it is not something I yearn for.”

During his Facebook address, CM Thackeray said, “Sharad Pawar and Kamal Nath phoned me saying they want me to continue as Chief Minister.”

Thackeray took a stand for the virtues and beliefs of Shiv Sena, which are being questioned by rebel leaders. He said, “Shiv Sena cannot be separated from Hindutva.”

Slamming rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray said, “I’m getting calls from MLAs who have gone with Eknath Shinde. They are claiming that they were forcibly taken away.”

Saying that he is not hungry for the CM post, Uddhav Thackeray said, “I always keep my resignation letter ready. I can resign from the Chief Minister post at this very moment.”

The Maharashtra CM also extended his gratitude to Shiv Sena allies NCP and Congress. He said that Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar helped him throughout his tenure as the chief minister.

Saying that his successor as the CM should be from the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said, “If I quit as CM, and it is a Sena chief minister, I would be very happy.”

Two days after the political crisis in Maharashtra broke out, Uddhav Thackeray said that his party Shiv Sena will “never give up Hindutva”.

