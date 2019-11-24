Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress MLAs shifted to JW Mariott hotel in Mumbai before SC hearing

In a complete turnaround, Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for his second term, and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

As the drama regarding government formation in Maharashtra unfolds in breakneck speed, Congress MLAs were shifted to the JW Marriot hotel as the Supreme Court will begin its hearing on the urgent petition filed by the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance regarding the newly formed Maharashtra Government at around 11:30 AM on Sunday.

The Shiv Sena MLAs Subhash Desai, Vinayak Raut, and Pratap Sarnaik met the Congress MLAs at the hotel.

In a complete turnaround, Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for his second term, and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

The NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alleged in their plea that the invite sent to form the government to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar was 'illegal', and sought quashing of the same. It also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse-trading" and a direction to the Maharashtra Governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

According to media reports, the Maharashtra Government will not have any representation in the Supreme Court hearing, however, the Standing Counsel of the Maharashtra government will remain on 'standby' in case the court asks for representation on their part. Senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal will represent the petitioners in the court.

Earlier it was being expected that Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress will be forming the government after BJP and Sena talks failed over the '50-50 formula'. The impasse went on for weeks as discussions between the Sena, NCP, and Congress continued to decide on the common minimum programme.

However, in a complete surprise, BJP's Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and had a comfortable majority to form the government but the two parties didn't reach any consensus on the '50-50 formula' that led to the break-up of ties.

Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it needed both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number.

President's rule was imposed on Maharashtra after no party was able to form the government even 20 days after assembly election results which were declared on October 24.