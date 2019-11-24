Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress MLAs shifted to JW Mariott hotel in Mumbai before SC hearing

Headlines

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Haryana: Curfew to be relaxed in Nuh for 14 hours on August 14, 15

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Prithvi Shaw slams another century for Northamptonshire in England's One Day Cup 2023

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 786 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 14

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

UAE Astronaut shares breathtaking glimpse of Himalayas from space, see pics

AI imagines Marvel, DC superheroes in Made In Heaven 3

India vs Pakistan: 10 iconic moments of age-old rivalry

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Congress MLAs shifted to JW Mariott hotel in Mumbai before SC hearing

In a complete turnaround, Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for his second term, and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 12:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the drama regarding government formation in Maharashtra unfolds in breakneck speed, Congress MLAs were shifted to the JW Marriot hotel as the Supreme Court will begin its hearing on the urgent petition filed by the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance regarding the newly formed Maharashtra Government at around 11:30 AM on Sunday.

The Shiv Sena MLAs Subhash Desai, Vinayak Raut, and Pratap Sarnaik met the Congress MLAs at the hotel.

In a complete turnaround, Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for his second term, and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.

The NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alleged in their plea that the invite sent to form the government to Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar was 'illegal', and sought quashing of the same. It also demanded an immediate floor test to avoid "further horse-trading" and a direction to the Maharashtra Governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs.

According to media reports, the Maharashtra Government will not have any representation in the Supreme Court hearing, however, the Standing Counsel of the Maharashtra government will remain on 'standby' in case the court asks for representation on their part. Senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal will represent the petitioners in the court.

Earlier it was being expected that Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress will be forming the government after BJP and Sena talks failed over the '50-50 formula'. The impasse went on for weeks as discussions between the Sena, NCP, and Congress continued to decide on the common minimum programme.

However, in a complete surprise, BJP's Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and had a comfortable majority to form the government but the two parties didn't reach any consensus on the '50-50 formula' that led to the break-up of ties.

Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it needed both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number.

President's rule was imposed on Maharashtra after no party was able to form the government even 20 days after assembly election results which were declared on October 24.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIM alumnus CEO, MD who earns more than Rs 16.77 crore company's chairman, his salary is...

World Organ Donation Day 2023: Theme, history and significance of observing the day on August 13

Noida property news: YEIDA plots, flats up for sale near Noida International Airport, price revealed

Sudha Murthy included in NCERT panel to develop textbooks according to new curriculum

Viral video: Ferocious lion hunts down and overpowers enormous hippo, internet is stunned

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE