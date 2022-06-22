Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to resign soon? Balasaheb Thorat says ‘bilkul nahi’

File photo

The political crisis in Maharashtra is escalating with each passing hour, with the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government scrambling to maintain power in the state. After rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde drifted from the party, the fate of CM Uddhav Thackeray remains uncertain.

Amid the Maharashtra political storm, many are assuming that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will tender his resignation due to the lack of support from party MLAs. In the midst of these rumours, political leader Balasaheb Thorat has made a big statement.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, while addressing the rumours of Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation, told reports, “Nahi, Bilkul Nahi (No, of course not).” Thorat was asked whether Thackeray will be resigning from his position anytime soon.

This statement by Thorat came shortly before CM Uddhav Thackeray addressed the public through a Facebook live session, where he announced that he is ready to tender his resignation from the chief minister post if disgruntled Shiv Sena MLAs ask for it face to face.

During his public address on Wednesday, Thackeray said that he was thankful for the support of the people of Maharashtra over the last 2.5 years. The Maharashtra CM further said, “I will quit as chief minister and leave official residence if even one of the disgruntled MLAs says he doesn't want me as Chief Minister.”

Uddhav Thackeray, who is the president of Shiv Sena, said, “I am very thankful for the support you have lent me in the last 2.5 years. Several people have told me that Uddhav Ji when you speak, it feels like you are one of our family. That is all I need. The chief minister position came to me accidentally, it is not something I yearn for.”

The political crisis in Maharashtra was triggered when rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde reported went “incommunicado”. Shinde later said that he has the support of over 40 MLAs in his act of rebellion against the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Shinde, along with several other rebel MLAs, reached the Guwahati airport on the morning of June 22, sparking rumours that he has joined hands with the Bhartiya Janta Party. Refuting these claims, Shinde said that BJP has made no proposals yet.

