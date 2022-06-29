Maharashtra political crisis: ‘BJP spending crores of rupees to topple MVA,’ claims Mamata Banerjee

File photo

The political crisis in Maharashtra has deepened further, with rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena launching fresh salvo at each other in the current turmoil. With Shinde gathering a large number of MLAs, many are assuming that this could mean the end of the MVA alliance.

In the midst of reports of the Maharashtra government crumbling under the current rebellion, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched an attack on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), accusing it of spending crores to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP was spending crores of rupees to topple the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra, further raising concerns over the fate of the country's federal structure. She further slammed BJP for the recent arrests of Mohammad Zubair and Teesta Setalvad for “trying to expose the truth.”

Talking about the Maharashtra crisis, she said, "The BJP is spending crores of rupees to topple the government in Maharashtra. Where are they getting so much money to topple an elected government of a state? Where is our country's democracy heading to? What about our federal structure? Has the BJP decided to bulldoze everything in this country?”

Banerjee, during her address to party workers in the Asansol area of Paschim Bardhaman district, said, “The BJP government is busy morphing pictures and videos on social media. It is they who circulate fake videos and propagate lies and propaganda on social media. They have the money to keep pushing fake news and narratives on social media.”

The West Bengal CM further alleged that those who are spreading hate in the country are not being apprehended and taken to task, seemingly taking a dig at suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who was slammed for her comments on Prophet Muhammad.

"I won't take names, but it is the BJP leaders who talk ill about other religions and yet don't get arrested. In fact, even if they commit murders, they won't be questioned. If any opposition leader talks about that murder, however, they will be harassed, or arrested. This is the reality of India today," she claimed, as per PTI reports.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Udaipur beheading: Who killed Kanhaiya Lal and why? All you need to know about tailor's killers