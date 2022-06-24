Maharashtra political crisis: Another Shiv Sena MLA joins Eknath Shinde camp in Assam

File Photo

Another Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande on Friday joined the camps of rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde at Guwahati hotel in Assam. Shinde has claimed that he has the support of 38 Shiv Sena MLAs.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut expressed confidence that the MVA government would win the floor test in the State Assembly.

He said that the rebel MLAs have taken a very wrong step and said that the MVA government will complete the rest of the remaining years of the five-year tenure in office.

He further added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar are in constant touch.

Raut had earlier urged rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai and discuss their issues with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He had also claimed that the Shiv Sena is ready to "consider exiting out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if this is the will of all the MLAs" but with a condition that the rebel MLAs will have to convey the message directly to CM Uddhav Thackeray and discuss the issues with him.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that both Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena politically from Maharashtra and the MLAs made countless attempts to inform Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the malafide intentions of alliance partners.

Eknath Shinde is appearing to be holding a tight grip on the Shiv Sena, as the strength of MLAs supporting him is expected to cross 50 as more legislators are likely to reach Guwahati on Friday.

The political crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati. The rebel MLAs who are at a hotel in Guwahati and authorised Shinde to decide on a further course of action.

Notably, the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 12 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for "not attending" the legislative party meeting held on Wednesday.

Apart from Shinde, Shiv Sena has sought disqualification of Prakash Surve, Tanaji Sawant, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandeep Bhumare, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Yadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Devdas and Lata Chaudhari.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena supporters throw black ink and eggs at a poster showing a picture of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, and also raised slogans against him in Nashik.