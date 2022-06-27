Maharashtra political crisis: Aaditya Thackeray makes big claim, says ‘Eknath Shinde was offered CM post’

File photo

In the midst of the thickening political crisis in Maharashtra, Tourism Minister and CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray has made a big claim, saying that rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde was offered the post of the chief minister.

Aaditya Thackeray said that Eknath Shinde had the option of becoming the CM of Maharashtra but lost the chance by “doing drama”. According to Thackeray, the CM post was offered to Shinde on May 20, weeks before the political crisis was triggered.

The Maharashtra tourism minister said, “CM Uddhav Thackeray had asked Eknath Shinde to become CM if he wanted to, but at that time he did drama and now just a month later, he rebelled.” This comes just as Shinde, along with other rebel MLAs, has set up camp in Guwahati, Assam.

While addressing the Yuva Sena national executive meeting, Aaditya Thackeray further said, “But they (Shinde faction) aren’t capable of doing so, this isn’t rebellion, this is separatism. They took undue advantage of CM Uddhav Thackeray’s ill-health to do all this.”

Thackeray also slammed the rebel MLAs who left Maharashtra, terming them as traitors. He said, “Shiv Sena’s doors are open for those who want to leave and those who want to return to the party. Those rebel MLAs who are traitors will not be taken back into the party.”

Launching an attack on Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and his team of rebel MLAs who have deferred from the party, Aaditya Thackeray refered to them as dirt and said that it is a good thing that they have strayed away from the party.

Thackeray said, “This is happening for the first time in the state that the ruling party MLAs left the party to sit in the opposition. People are telling their numbers but I want to say that we have the figures. I challenge them to resign and contest the elections. The truth will come out.”

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he would be willing to resign from his post provided the rebel MLAs met him face-to-face and asked him to do so.

(With ANI inputs)

