Maharashtra police to take action under Sec 144 against violaters of lockdown as no. of coronavirus cases mount to 89

As Centre on Monday asked states to strictly enforce lockdown, the Maharashtra government has warned people against violating the measures put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country at 89 with the total cases in India reaching 415.

Soon after an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people to follow the guidelines regarding the restrictions, the Centre said it has asked states to strictly enforce the lockdown and take legal action against violators.

While several states have announced complete lockdown, at least 75 districts where coronavirus positive cases were detected have imposed strict measures in their respective areas.

In Maharashtra, Pune and Mumbai, where the highest number of cases has been detected, have been put under the lockdown and the highway connecting the two cities have been closed for normal traffic.

Only vehicles supplying essential items or transporting people for essential services will be allowed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

This comes as Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that the number of cases in the state has shot up to 89, the highest in the country for any state.

He, however, asserted that "we have not entered the community spread phase" which implies large-scale infections among people with no history to countries most affected by the coronavirus.

He said the since Section 144 is in place in the entire state, the police are authorised to take action under the provision.

"We are issuing orders to disburse the crowds at various checkpoints of Mumbai including Mukund and others. Police can take action under section 144," Tope said.