Maharashtra police registered 196 cases of fake news, hate speech since lockdown began

The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday informed that a total of 196 cases against fake news, rumours and hate speech on social have been registered since the lockdown began in the state.

"From the lockdown to till date, total 196 Cases registered regarding fake news, rumours and hate speech over social media in Maharashtra. Out of that 188 are (FIR) cognizable cases and 8 are Non-Cognizable," said an official statement.

At least 37 accused have been arrested and 114 identified, it said, adding that preventive action was carried out against 12 accused as per section 107 CrPC.

Out of the total registered cases, 104 cases are regarding hate speech over social media, the police said. Notably, a rising trend has been witnessed in hate speeches in the last few days.

The second category belongs to rumours/ fake news about coronavirus with 68 cases while 27 other cases are of misinformation, the police said. This includes WhatsApp (93 cases), Facebook (61 cases), Tiktok (3 cases) and twitter (2).

The police also said that takedown notices were issued to the social media platforms. "Still, so far 32 posts are removed. Out of total cases, 93 are of WhatsApp and due to the nature of technology and encryption posts over WhatsApp can be removed. Remaining 80 cases, notices are issued to platforms and removal process is in progress," the statement said.

It further added that 32 notices have been issued under Section 149 of CrPC as a preventive measure.

The cyber cell team of the Maharashtra Police consists of 25 members and it is keeping a continuous eye on social media posts. "We appeal to the public not to forward and create fake and hate messages. Make admin only provision in your WhatsApp groups to avoid unwanted messages which are spreading hate in society," the statement said.

The cyber cell is also making efforts to sensitize people about fake news, misinformation, and hate speech. An advisory has also been issued in the matter.

The advisory contains the following points:

1. Don’t forward the fake news/rumours – Break the chain of rumors 2. Spot the creators and super spreaders and inform nearest police station or report3. Verify and fact check before sharing or forwarding any news or information.4. Always follow and rely on official sources at such time 5. Don’t act on fake news or rumors first verify from official sources