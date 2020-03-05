Maharashtra Police foil attempt to siphon off Rs 150 crore from Tata Sons account, bank employee among accused

Maharashtra: The Nallasopara unit Palghar Police on Tuesday arrested seven people for attempting to hack into a bank account belonging to Tata Sons and siphon off money from it. The attempt was foiled minutes before the accused could hack into the IndusInd Bank account that had Rs 200 crore in it.

The accused, including an employee of IndusInd Bank, were nabbed from the parking lot of a mall in Nallasopara around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. Police have recovered nine mobile phones, a tablet connected to a keypad and an account statement belonging to Tata Sons from their possession.

They have been identified as IndusInd account executive Tasleem Ansari, technology expert Anant Bhupati Ghosh, Naseem Yasin Siddiqui, Gunjeev Shamjibhai Barayya, Saroj Ramniwas Chaudhary, Satish Ajay Gupta, and Anand Pandurang Nalawade.

During the preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the accused had planned to transfer Rs 150 crore in three tranches of Rs 50 crore each to an account in Nagaland. Citing the ongoing probe, the police refused to share the details of the Nagaland account.

The gang was busted following a tip-off, an official quoted by Mumbai Mirror informed. "There was a lot of chatter online between the group members and calls back and forth that we had managed to tap into. They were looking for a hacker with a proven track record. But when they could not find one, they decided to do it themselves using the insider information Ansari had provided them," he said.

Ansari had told his associates that the withdrawals will not get noticed as the target account, a fixed deposit, had been dormant for some time. According to the official quoted above, the bank has been informed about Ansari's arrest.

All of them have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.