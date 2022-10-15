Maharashtra: Police arrest auto driver for molesting, dragging college girl for 500 meters in Thane | Photo: ANI

An auto driver was detained in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly molesting and dragging a college-going woman for 500 metres. The entire incident, which took place at 6:45 on Friday morning, was recorded by CCTV.

Social media users posted the incident's footage, which quickly went viral. Jairaj Ranaware, a senior inspector, claims that the three-wheeler driver made some comments against her. He grabbed her hand and pulled her when she questioned him.

When the auto driver reportedly abused the 21-year-old woman, she was headed to her college. The woman stayed with him and grabbed onto his hand even as the accused attempted to escape on the three-wheeler. The woman fell after being carried for 500 metres, and the auto driver drove off.

The senior officer said that a complaint had been filed against the auto driver under section 354 and other related provisions of the Indian Penal Code. After the complaint was made, a team was put up to find and apprehend the evading auto driver. The team tracked down the accused and arrested him. The accused was taken into custody by the police squad at Digha, Navi Mumbai, and his auto rickshaw was also seized.

