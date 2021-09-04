Maharashtra textile factory explosion: One person charred to death, five others injured

A textile factory explosion and subsequent fire in the Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district early on Saturday has claimed the life of one person leaving five others seriously injured. As per Palghar district Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam, the incident occurred around 6 am this morning.

The deceased was charred to death. The explosion was very loud and could be heard as far as four to five kilometers from the spot of the incident. The explosion triggered a major fire at the unit.

"One person was killed in the incident, while five others suffered injuries and have been admitted to a local hospital. The deceased is yet to be identified as the body is charred beyond recognition," Kadam said.

Four injured in a fire that broke out due to an explosion at Jakharia Fabric Ltd in Boisar, Maharashtra. Police and fire tender at the spot. pic.twitter.com/HPMKTdw2d4 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

He added that two factory workers have reportedly gone missing after the incident and efforts were on to find them. The fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot on being alerted and launched a rescue operation, Kadam said.

As per the information available so far, the explosion occurred in one of the units of the factory, the official added. "The blaze has been brought under control and the cooling operation is underway," he said.